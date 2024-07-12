Csenge Advisory Group Buys 43,350 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Free Report) by 121.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of DRIP stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $13.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (DRIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x inverse daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. DRIP was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

