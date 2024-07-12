12,182 Shares in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,793,000.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $217.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $65.82.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.