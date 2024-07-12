Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGLD. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 140,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000.

BATS:BGLD opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

