Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

IYE opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

