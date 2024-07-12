Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 118.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.