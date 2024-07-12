SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in SPX Technologies by 160.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after acquiring an additional 235,720 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,528,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPX Technologies by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,303,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SPXC opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.61 and a 12-month high of $153.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

