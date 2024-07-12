Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

FNF stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

