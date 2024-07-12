Csenge Advisory Group Invests $305,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after buying an additional 441,411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after buying an additional 264,632 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,371.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after buying an additional 199,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $343,296,000 after buying an additional 188,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $207.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

