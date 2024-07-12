Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Expands By 119.2%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

CHKR opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.48. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 54.55% and a net margin of 65.92%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.0098 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

