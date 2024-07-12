Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 867,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the period.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HIE opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.