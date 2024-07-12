Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 867,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the period.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HIE opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $11.41.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
