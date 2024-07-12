Guggenheim Raises Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $36.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.09.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 222.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.53. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile



Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

