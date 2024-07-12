Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.08.

AR stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.40 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,250.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 850,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Antero Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

