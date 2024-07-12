Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 18th. This is a boost from Ryder Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
In other Ryder Capital news, insider David Bottomley sold 650,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.78), for a total transaction of A$747,500.00 ($505,067.57). In other news, insider Peter Constable 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. Also, insider David Bottomley sold 650,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.78), for a total value of A$747,500.00 ($505,067.57). 42.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
