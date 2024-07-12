Calculus VCT (LON:CLC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.77

Calculus VCT (LON:CLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Calculus VCT Stock Performance
Shares of CLC opened at GBX 60 ($0.77) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.47. Calculus VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £40.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6,000.00 and a beta of 0.39.
Calculus VCT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calculus VCT
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Calculus VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calculus VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.