Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of IPAR opened at $121.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

