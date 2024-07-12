BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Short Interest Up 69.5% in June

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BTCS Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. BTCS has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). BTCS had a net margin of 1,519.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BTCS will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

