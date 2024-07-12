BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Short Interest Up 69.5% in June

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BTCS Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of BTCS stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. BTCS has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.
BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). BTCS had a net margin of 1,519.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BTCS will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTCS
About BTCS
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BTCS
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.