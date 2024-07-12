Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Expands By 106.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCW stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0908 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

