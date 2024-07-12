Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Expands By 106.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCW stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $22.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0908 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
