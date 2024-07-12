Short Interest in Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Declines By 44.8%

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAUD opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Collective Audience has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

