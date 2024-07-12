Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,598,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of FOX by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,383 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FOX by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 359,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 284,353 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

