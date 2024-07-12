PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Up 4.6%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.63. 3,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

PureTech Health Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

