Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

