Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $8,492,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Westlake by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $146.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $112.77 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

