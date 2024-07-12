Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $134,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $37,046,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,145,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $29,833,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFLT opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,591.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at $18,129,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

