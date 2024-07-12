Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.10% of NVE worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVE by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEC opened at $76.28 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $97.32. The company has a market cap of $368.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.46% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. NVE’s payout ratio is 112.68%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

