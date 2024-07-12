Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,721,000 after acquiring an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,796,000 after purchasing an additional 380,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lear by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,595,000 after purchasing an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $157.90.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

