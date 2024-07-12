monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $231.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.78, a P/E/G ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.80. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $251.48.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNDY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

