Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARAA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.6 %

PARAA stock opened at 21.43 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of 13.40 and a one year high of 26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of 20.31 and a 200-day moving average of 20.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.37. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of 7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

