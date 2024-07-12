BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,620,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,852,000 after acquiring an additional 916,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after acquiring an additional 777,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,068,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 538,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

IPG stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

