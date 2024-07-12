Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 1.1 %

Albemarle stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $246.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.