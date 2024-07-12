BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 10,015 SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKM. Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Price Performance

SKM opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

