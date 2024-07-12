BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $244,000 in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHG opened at $37.75 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.35. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

