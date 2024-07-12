BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,573 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,727,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 119,270 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 241.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 344,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

