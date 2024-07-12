BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,985 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB opened at $61.47 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

