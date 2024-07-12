Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $473.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

