BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 86.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 21,066 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SEA were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 253,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 96,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $73.88 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.