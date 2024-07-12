BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 242 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 361.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 179.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 199.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5,196.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TPL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $783.90 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $454.04 and a fifty-two week high of $799.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

