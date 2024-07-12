BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $38,873,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 251,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 120,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 149,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

