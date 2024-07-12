SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,552 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 128.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $288.87.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.19.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

