GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 4,149 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 110.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $92.80 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $181,813.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $181,813.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,385. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

