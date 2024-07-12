GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 707.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,215 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of ADMA Biologics worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -615.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADMA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

