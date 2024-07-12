GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $872,000 Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,574 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.3% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,093,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 119,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 160,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,487,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Autohome by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 142,413 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM opened at $28.15 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

Autohome Announces Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.23 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 53.55%.

About Autohome

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.