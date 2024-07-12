GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,873 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Materialise worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 48,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 185,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Materialise by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $283.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTLS

About Materialise

(Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.