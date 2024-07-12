14,727 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,727 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,320,000 after buying an additional 338,264 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,193,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,690,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $531,284,000 after buying an additional 1,034,721 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.