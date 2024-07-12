18,718 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE HGV opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

