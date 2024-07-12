GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $9,357,740 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

