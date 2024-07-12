GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Infinera were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Infinera Stock Up 1.7 %

Infinera stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

