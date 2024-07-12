GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Stock Yards Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,786,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,998,000 after buying an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,612,000 after buying an additional 35,851 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,100,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

