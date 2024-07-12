GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,376 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 55,214 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 6.3 %

HEES stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HEES shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.