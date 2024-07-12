Eric H. Mabowitz Sells 5,131 Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $50,540.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,242 shares in the company, valued at $100,883.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FUSB opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.91.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 4.97% of First US Bancshares worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

