Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

